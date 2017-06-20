Man arrested after groping woman in Hooters restroom, running from police

BATON ROUGE - Officers have arrested a man on charges of sexual battery and resisting arrest after he allegedly groped a woman in a Hooters bathroom and fled from police Monday night.

Police arrived at the Hooters on Corporate Boulevard in response to a disturbance around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Jordale Carter was arrested after he groped the victim in the women's restroom.

The victim says Carter approached her as she was washing her hands and inappropriately grabbed her from behind, touching her back and groin. She says Carter also asked for her phone number as he continued to touch her without permission.

A uniformed police officer later arrived on the scene and tried to speak with Carter, however he began to run away. The officer shouted at Carter, telling him to stop, but he continued to run until he was apprehended a few moments later.

Carter was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of sexual battery and resisiting arrest.