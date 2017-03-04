Man arrested after fighting deputy at sorority party

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was involved in a scuffle with an East Baton Rouge deputy at a sorority party Friday night.

One out-of-uniform deputy was working an extra-duty assignment with the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard and was tasked with only allowing hotel guests into the party. The deputy still displayed his badge, even though he was not in uniform.

Two men who weren't guests at the hotel attempted to enter the private party around 10:30 p.m. The deputy stopped the two, who said they needed to use the restroom inside. The deputy then directed the men to another restroom down the hall.

The two men then said they needed to speak to someone at the party. But the deputy still denied them entry, saying only hotel guests were allowed in.

One of the men, 22-year-old William McCain, said "man, f**k you" and shoved the deputy. A scuffle ensued and other extra-duty deputies helped force McCain to the ground.

After his arrest, deputies found a metal flask containing an alcoholic beverage on McCain's person. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.