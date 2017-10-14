Man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel, fleeing police

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police found him asleep at the wheel underneath a traffic light near Choctaw Dr. Saturday morning.

Police approached 31-year-old Alvin Jones asleep in a blue Dodge Caravan, after an officer noted that the vehicle had not moved for a full traffic light cycle. According to the affidavit, when the officer approached the car, Jones awoke and attempted to flee the scene with a pistol in his lap.

Baton Rouge Police officers chased Jones all the way to a service road near Lanier St. where he exited his car and tried to runaway on foot with the gun in his hand. Jones was commanded to stop multiple times but hid behind a lawnmower instead.

He was finally taken into custody after assisting officers arrived on the scene. Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice and aggravated obstruction of a roadway.