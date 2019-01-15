Man arrested after failing to complete renovations on victim's home

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man after he failed to complete renovations on a home after being receiving multiple payments from the victim.

According to the arrest report, the victim entered into a verbal contract with Lloyd Marmillion III to do repairs on his home which was damaged in the 2016 flood. On February 27, 2017, the victim gave Marmillion a check for $2,500 for material to replace cabinets and countertops.

Over the next few months, authorities say the victim gave Marmillion several more check payments. In all, authorities say Marmillion was given $4,160.

The victim later discovered the suspect hadn't finished the repairs on the home. Each time the victim attempted to call Marmillion, the suspect would hang up on him. Authorities say the victim had to hire another contractor to do the repairs costing him another $1,912.50.

Marmillion was arrested and charged with contractor fraud.