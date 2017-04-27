68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after escaping police custody in Independence

57 minutes 5 seconds ago April 27, 2017 Apr 27, 2017 Thursday, April 27 2017 April 27, 2017 11:44 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

INDEPENDENCE – A man who escaped police custody in Independence on Wednesday has been captured and arrested.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., officers of the Independence Police Department were attempting to arrest 36-year-old Deangelo Robbins on a warrant from Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Robbins escaped police custody and fled on foot in Independence.

According to the Independence Police Department, he was arrested by Kentwood Police on Thursday morning and has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days