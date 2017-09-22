Man arrested after early morning gunshot complaints

ASSUMPTION- A man was arrested early Friday morning after police responded to gunshot complaints in Assumption Parish.

Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint in the Paincourtville area shortly after midnight.

At the scene, deputies found a vehicle near the area of the complaint and identified the driver as Skiler Herbert ,25.

With Herbert's consent, deputies searched his vehicle and confiscated a .40 caliber handgun.

Deputies say they collected enough evidence at the scene to prove the firearm had been fired.

Herbert was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.