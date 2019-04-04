63°
Man arrested after drugs, guns found at two locations

Thursday, April 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say after months of surveillance work, narcotics agents seized several different illegal drugs and weapons.

On Tuesday, agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office established surveillance on a location on La Louisiane. Authorities noticed a suspect, James Brown, leave the residence.

As he left, agents conducted a traffic stop. They then searched the residence and found 5.6 ounces of heroin, 4.7 ounces of meth, 5.2 ounces of powder cocaine, 1.7 ounces of crack cocaine, 5.8 ounces of marijuana, $10,301, and weapons.

Agents also seized items from a storage unit on Airline Highway. At that location, authorities found 3.3 pounds of meth.

Brown was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 in excess of 400 grams (meth), possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 (heroin), possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

