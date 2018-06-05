Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after domestic dispute turns into deadly stabbing Tuesday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death during a domestic incident in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Dodger Drive. Deputies say they arrived to find 44-year-old Tosha M. Smith dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Smith was involved in a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Christopher Glenn when he stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Glenn then allegedly attacked another woman with his fists. The second victim is being treated at a local hospital.
The sheriff's office says multiple children were inside the home at the time of the murder. Deputies are still speaking with possible witnesses.
The incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officers wrangle loose pig in Denham Springs
-
Speical session ends in failure; TOPS cut thirty-percent
-
Higher education officials react to second failed special session
-
Louisiana budget-balancing session goes down to final hours
-
Ascension Parish Committee vetting possible changes to parish government system