Man arrested after domestic dispute turns into deadly stabbing Tuesday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death during a domestic incident in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Dodger Drive. Deputies say they arrived to find 44-year-old Tosha M. Smith dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Smith was involved in a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Christopher Glenn when he stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Glenn then allegedly attacked another woman with his fists. The second victim is being treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office says multiple children were inside the home at the time of the murder. Deputies are still speaking with possible witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation.