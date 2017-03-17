Man arrested after deadly five-vehicle crash in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE – A man has been arrested after a deadly five-vehicle crash involving a dump truck occurred at the intersection of US 61 and Post Office Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of 60-year-old Kathie Polite and the arrest of 59-year-old David Henley.

The investigation conducted by Louisiana State Police revealed that the crash occurred on Friday morning as Henley was traveling northbound on US 61 in a Mack dump truck. As Henley approached the intersection, he failed to stop for the red traffic signal and drove through the intersection.

At the same time, Polite was traveling westbound on Post Office Road in a Chevrolet Equinox. State Police say as Polite began to make a left turn onto US 61 southbound after her traffic signal turned green when Polite's vehicle was struck on the driver's side by Henley's dump truck in the intersection. The impact caused both vehicles to cross the median into the southbound lanes of US 61.

As a result, the vehicles struck three others vehicles that were stopped in the southbound turn lane.

State Police say Polite was wearing a seat belt, however sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One other driver sustained minor injures and was transported to an area hospital. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however a toxicology sample will be taken from all drivers involved for analysis.

Henley was arrested for negligent homicide and disregarding a traffic signal. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.