Man arrested after chasing, shooting at landlord

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested by sheriff's deputies after he chased and attempted to shoot his would-be landlord.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred while 26-year-old Kofi Lewis was meeting with his potential landlord. According to the victim, Lewis became angry after realizing that he could not get his deposit back.

When the victim attempted to drive away in his truck, Lewis chased after him. Once he caught up with the vehicle, Lewis pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim through the open driver's window.

The victim grabbed the weapon and pushed it away before driving off again. Lewis then fired a single shot at the vehicle as it drove away.

The victim identified Lewis to authorities and it was found he had an extensive criminal background, including simple kidnapping, domestic battery and battery of a police officer.

Lewis was arrested and booked on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.