77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after chase with police while 7-year-old in car

2 hours 22 minutes 47 seconds ago June 05, 2017 Jun 5, 2017 Monday, June 05 2017 June 05, 2017 11:50 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after police say he was involved in a car chase while a seven-year-old was in his vehicle. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 28-year-old Ahmad Beauchamp on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, cruelty to juveniles, failure to restrain a child, failure to obey a stop sign and disobeying a traffic signal.

While an officer was patrolling, Beauchamp failed to stop at a red traffic light on Plank Road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Beauchamp's vehicle but he sped from the scene.

After a brief pursuit, Beauchamp stopped and was placed into custody.

According to BRPD, a seven-year-old was in the front seat of Beauchamp's vehicle. Arrest records note that the child was not wearing a seat belt.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days