Man arrested after callers report he was driving on I-10 while fondling himself
PORT ALLEN – A man was arrested after passing drivers noticed him fondling himself while driving on I-10.
State Police said James Toomey, 47, of Spring, Texas, was arrested near the Port Allen exit after complaints from drivers. Complaints started more than 30 miles away – on the I-10 Basin Bridge.
Toomey was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday, State Police revealed the next day.
“[Other drivers] advised [Toomey] was performing a lewd act on himself while driving. The caller further advised that there appeared to be juveniles in the vehicle,” a State Police spokesperson said.
Because his two kid daughters were in the car at the time, Toomey was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The kids were released into the custody of Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services and they will be reunited with their mother.
State Police said they made the arrest after “statements” and the complaints to authorities by drivers.
