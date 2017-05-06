Man arrested after bringing firearm to Baton Rouge protest

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he brought a firearm to a protest taking place near two schools Saturday afternoon.

According to BRPD, 30-year-old Paul Richey of Denham Springs was arrested after he brought the firearm to a protest in the 9100 block of Airline Highway.

Police say Richey was spotted walking on private property without permission and around protestors with a Glock semi-automatic pistol. Richey also brought the firearm within 1000 feet of two schools after he parked his vehicle at a nearby car lot.

Richey was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.