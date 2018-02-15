70°
Man arrested after being caught on camera torturing dog

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDAM
PRENTISS, Miss. (AP) - A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera dragging, choking and beating a puppy in southern Mississippi.
  
WDAM-TV reported Wednesday that Williams Harrison is charged with animal cruelty. A video of the abuse was captured Feb. 10 by a neighbor and shared on social media.
  
Court documents state that Harrison tortured the dog by choking him and hitting him in the head with a plastic leash handle. Shannon Stewart, a local animal advocate, says Harrison recently adopted the dog from the Columbia Animal Shelter.
  
Harrison is being held at the Jefferson Davis County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
