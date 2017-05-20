Man arrested after argument with ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs arrested a man after an arguement with his ex resulted in him being shot.

According to the affadavit, Berman Hudson, 37, approached his ex-girlfriend at the Racetrac gas station on Airline Hwy. After the two got into an arguement, Hudson took the victim's purse followed her back to her apartment.

Hudson then tackled the victim to the ground and tried to take her cell phone.

She said Hudson threatened to kill his her when her boyfriend came out of the apartment, shot Hudson and ended the altercation.

Hudson called 911 to report the shooting.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on charges of simple robbery and domestic abuse battery.