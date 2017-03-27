Man arrested after argument led to stabbing in Geismar

ASCENSION – A man has been arrested after police say that an argument led to a stabbing in Geismar on Sunday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Robert Gonzales on charges of attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 10 p.m. in reference to a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper chest who was being treated an area hospital. According to deputies, the stabbing occurred following an argument between the victim and Gonzales earlier that night on Deck Boulevard in Geismar.

Detectives spoke with Gonzales, who admitted to stabbing the man. He also stated that two other men were involved in the altercation.

Gonzales was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.