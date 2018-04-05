Man arrested after allegedly shooting business owner, raping woman during armed robbery

UPDATE: Authorities say William Garner is now in custody.

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man accused of tying up several people and robbing a local business at gunpoint in early January.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 53-year-old William Garner is accused of entering a business in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive and robbing the business owner and four others at gunpoint.

Police say after he and one other suspect demanded money at gunpoint, he tied up the five victims. One of the victims says she was then taken to another room in the business and repeatedly raped.

After the sexual assault, the suspects got into an argument with the business owner concerning the money before shooting him multiple times in the legs. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

DNA evidence collected at the scene linked Garner to the crime. He is wanted for armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment and first-degree rape.

Garner is considered to be Armed and Dangerous. Anyone with information on Garner whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit 389-3853.