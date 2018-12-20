Man arrested after allegedly raping woman he met on Tinder dating app

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman he met on the dating app, Tinder.

According to arrest records, the victim met Mark Ferguson in August 2018 through the dating app. Upon finishing dinner, they went to his residence where Ferguson allegedly hit her, pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

Ferguson was previously arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and convicted of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

He's booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.