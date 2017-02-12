Man arrested after allegedly raping teen for several years

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man after a 14-year-old girl revealed that he spent the past several years raping her on a regular basis.

The victim was being interviewed by authorities in November when she revealed that 34-year-old Ivy Miller of Baton Rouge had been raping her since she was 11 years old. She said the first sexual assault occurred when he came into her room one night and told her to undress.

According to the victim, the last rape occurred on Oct. 22, 2016. She also added Miller would rape her nearly every weekend that she visited him.

Police also interviewed the victim's 12-year-old brother.

He said he saw Miller take the victim into her room, but he did not know what happened inside. He only saw her crying whenever she left the room.