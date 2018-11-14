39°
Mike Anderson Jr. accused of knocking person unconscious at Halloween party

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly knocked another person out during a party late last month.

The incident was reported on October 30 at a home near the intersection of Highland Road and Gardere Lane. According to the arrest report, the victim was knocked unconscious by a chaperone, later identified as 40-year-old Michael Anderson II, at the party.

Authorities say the confrontation was over a hockey mask that the victim allegedly damaged.  After the first blow, other partygoers reportedly held Anderson back so he couldn't attack the victim a second time.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree battery. He is the son of local businessman Michael Anderson, who started the well-known Mike Anderson's restaurant on Lee Drive.

He was previously arrested in 2017 over a shooting that happened around the same area on Highland Road.

