63°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, accused of shooting brother in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Authorities are investigating a shooting in West Feliciana Parish Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Melinda Lee Lane just off Indian Mound Road. According to the sheriff's office, a man is accused of shooting his own brother.
The victim is being take to Our Lady of the Lake for treatment.
The alleged shooter is in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance video captures man mowed down in Baton Rouge hit and run
-
Trees crushed homes in suburbs as storms rolled through the area Thursday...
-
Woman wearing dog head, fairy wings leads Texas deputies on chase
-
WHEFF Center hosting gala to fight heart disease
-
Family escapes after tree crushes home