Man arrested, accused of shooting brother in West Feliciana Parish

Thursday, November 01 2018
By: Jeremy Krail

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Authorities are investigating a shooting in West Feliciana Parish Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Melinda Lee Lane just off Indian Mound Road. According to the sheriff's office, a man is accused of shooting his own brother.

The victim is being take to Our Lady of the Lake for treatment.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

