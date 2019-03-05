36°
Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a juvenile several years ago.
According to the arrest report, authorities spoke with the victim on December 28, 2018, about the incident. The victim advised that the sexual assault happened five years earlier.
The suspect was identified as Mario Sandoval. The affidavit states that after the incident, the victim said he was scared of Sandoval.
Sandoval was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
