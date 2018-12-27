Man arrested, accused of setting Camaro on fire

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after authorities say he set a car on fire.

The incident was reported on September 30 outside a home in the 14200 block of Firethorn Avenue. At the scene, firefighters found a 2010 Chevy Camaro on fire.

After processing the scene, the fire was determined to be the result of arson. The person who started the fire soaked a t-shirt in a flammable liquid and placed it on the car. The suspect then used an open flame device and ignited the shirt, according to the arrest report. The fire caused approximately $4,000 in damages.

Through the investigation, Dedrick Scharnett was identified as a suspect.

One witness said they saw a truck parked at the home before the fire started. The witness's description of the truck matched the suspect's vehicle. Phone records also placed Scharnett in the area when the fire started.

Scharnett was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.