Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, accused of setting Camaro on fire
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after authorities say he set a car on fire.
The incident was reported on September 30 outside a home in the 14200 block of Firethorn Avenue. At the scene, firefighters found a 2010 Chevy Camaro on fire.
After processing the scene, the fire was determined to be the result of arson. The person who started the fire soaked a t-shirt in a flammable liquid and placed it on the car. The suspect then used an open flame device and ignited the shirt, according to the arrest report. The fire caused approximately $4,000 in damages.
Through the investigation, Dedrick Scharnett was identified as a suspect.
One witness said they saw a truck parked at the home before the fire started. The witness's description of the truck matched the suspect's vehicle. Phone records also placed Scharnett in the area when the fire started.
Scharnett was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify victim in Washington Avenue shooting
-
Dad's plea for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
-
Another mistake highlights state's complex process calculating prison time for offenders
-
Central restaurant trashed by vandals Christmas night
-
Plea deal ends 20-year saga over teen's murder; Credit for time served