Man arrested, accused of raping 5-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl has been arrested.



The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Jaquayveon Malik McGee was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape. Bond was set at $75,000. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.



Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release Friday, said McGee's arrest followed an investigation by Detective Larry Pierce into an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 30 at the victim's home in north Caddo Parish.



A family member of the child learned of the alleged sexual assault, took the child to a local hospital and reported the matter to the sheriff's office.



Prator says McGee is said to be a family friend.