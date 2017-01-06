Man arrested, accused of raping 5-year-old girl

31°
59 minutes 11 seconds ago January 06, 2017 Jan 6, 2017 Friday, January 06 2017 January 06, 2017 8:10 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl has been arrested.
    
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Jaquayveon Malik McGee was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape. Bond was set at $75,000. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.
    
Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release Friday, said McGee's arrest followed an investigation by Detective Larry Pierce into an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 30 at the victim's home in north Caddo Parish.
    
A family member of the child learned of the alleged sexual assault, took the child to a local hospital and reported the matter to the sheriff's office.
    
Prator says McGee is said to be a family friend.

