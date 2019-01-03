Man arrested, accused of pushing child into traffic

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing a child endangerment charge after he was seen pushing a child into traffic.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened on Wednesday in the 150 block of North 17th Street. A witness told authorities after pushing the child into the roadway, Matthew Hall placed the 2-year-old girl in a stroller.

After placing the child in the stroller, Hall rolled the girl into some nearby bushes. Hall then left the scene.

A witness took the child to a local medical facility until authorities arrived.