Man arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

Thursday, September 27 2018
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man after incriminating text messages with a juvenile were found.

On August 15, deputies responded to an apartment in the 8200 block of Governor Drive in reference to a reported kidnapping. At the scene, deputies found the victim with an older man.

The man was identified as Joel Reyes.

Authorities discovered the victim wasn't kidnapped but made up a story, so she wouldn't get in trouble. During the investigation, inappropriate text message conversations between the juvenile and Reyes were discovered. 

Reyes was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

