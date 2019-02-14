54°
Man arrested, accused of groping deaf woman
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman.
According to the arrest report, the incident happened at a residence in the 150 block of North 17th Street Wednesday. As the woman exited the shower a man, identified as Stephrone Washington, grabbed her in a sexual manner.
Washington allegedly told authorities a deaf woman used the shower, but he denied touching her. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery.
