Man arrested, accused of burning mother's house over mold

DERIDDER (AP) - Officials in Louisiana say a man set his mother's rental home on fire because it had mold.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says in a Facebook post that 30-year-old Michael McClendon was arrested and booked Saturday into the Beauregard Parish Jail on an arson charge. News outlets report he is accused of burning the house in DeRidder.

The fire marshal's post says the DeRidder Fire Department contacted the state office to help learn what caused the blaze. It says investigators determined the fire had been set and that McClendon told them during an interview he had started it.

It is unclear if McClendon has a lawyer who could comment for him.