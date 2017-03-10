Man arrested, $20,000 worth of marijuana seized in Ascension

ASCENSION – A nine-month investigation led to the arrest of a man in possession of an estimated $20,000 worth of marijuana in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Ron McZeal on Mar. 9 following the investigation into drugs being shipped to his home.

Detectives began a joint investigation with the Baton Rouge Police Department and saw McZeal get a package from his home and then leave the area.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop of his vehicle and McZeal agreed for detectives to conduct a search of his vehicle. Detectives found a package with five pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $20,000. A digital scale and $1,500 in cash was also seized from the vehicle.

McZeal was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, drug paraphernalia and no use of turn signals. He was booked on the above charges into the Ascension Parish Jail.