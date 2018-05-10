86°
Man appeals prison term for attempts to get Trump's tax data
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A Louisiana private investigator is appealing his 18-month prison sentence for repeatedly trying to access Donald Trump's federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election.
Jordan Hamlett filed an appeal notice on Wednesday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced Hamlett last month and ordered him to report to prison by May 28.
The 32-year-old Lafayette resident had faced a maximum of five years in prison after pleading guilty in December to misusing Trump's Social Security number.
Authorities said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.
Defense attorney Michael Fiser had said Hamlett liked to test security systems for weaknesses in his spare time.
