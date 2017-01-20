Man and store clerk arrested for staging armed robbery of Circle K

BATON ROUGE – A man and store clerk have been arrested for staging an armed robbery of the Circle K on Perkins Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Jordan Jenkins for armed robbery.

On Jan. 16, deputies responded to the Circle K in the 18000 block of Perkins Road in reference to a robbery. When deputies arrived, it was discovered that the clerk was the only employee at the store. The cashier said a man approached her and pushed her in the back with what she assumed was a gun, but she did not see a weapon.

The clerk told deputies that the suspect said "Give me the f***ing money." The clerk then emptied money from the store's safe into a bag. According to arrest records, a total of $7,648 was stolen.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the store's safe was on a time delay and that it should have taken ten minutes to open. The clerk stated that the safe was opened already so that a bank deposit could be made. However, Circle K management stated that employees are not allowed to open the safe when at the business alone.

Photos of the suspect were released to the public and deputies received information that the robbery was committed by Jenkins, who is the brother of the clerk. Additionally, the clerk was aware of the robbery beforehand.

A photo lineup was conducted and Jenkins was arrested on the above charge. The clerk was also arrested and stated that she did not tell deputies because it would have looked bad, arrest records indicate.

Jenkins also admitted that they came up with the plan the day before and the stolen money was already spent.