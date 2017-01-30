Man already jailed, now held for triple murder in NOLA

(Photo source: WWL-TV)

GRETNA - Authorities say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting deaths of three people in suburban New Orleans.



The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Corey Woods of Metairie was already in jail on unrelated charges when three counts of first-degree murder were added Friday.



The victims in the Jan. 22 shooting in Metairie were 16-year-old Monica Bates, 24-year-old Deneka Lotts and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace.



Col. John Fortunato, the sheriff's spokesman, said Woods was already in custody charges of parole violation, three counts of heroin distribution and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.



On the night of Jan. 22, family members discovered the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Honda sedan that had crashed into a utility pole.