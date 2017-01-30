67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man already jailed, now held for triple murder in NOLA

1 hour 25 minutes 27 seconds ago January 30, 2017 Jan 30, 2017 Monday, January 30 2017 January 30, 2017 4:47 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
(Photo source: WWL-TV)

GRETNA - Authorities say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting deaths of three people in suburban New Orleans.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Corey Woods of Metairie was already in jail on unrelated charges when three counts of first-degree murder were added Friday.

The victims in the Jan. 22 shooting in Metairie were 16-year-old Monica Bates, 24-year-old Deneka Lotts and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace.

Col. John Fortunato, the sheriff's spokesman, said Woods was already in custody charges of parole violation, three counts of heroin distribution and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On the night of Jan. 22, family members discovered the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Honda sedan that had crashed into a utility pole.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days