Man allegedly stabs two during fight, arrested for attempted murder

NEW IBERIA - A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two individuals during a fight Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Bouligny Plaza on Main St. and found two victims with stab wounds.

Deputies learned there was an altercation between two females when the suspect, Tony Younger of New Iberia, allegedly stepped into the fight and stabbed one female in the arm.

Another male then stepped in to protect the female and was stabbed once in the chest by Younger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Younger fled the area but was captured by authorities a short time later.

The female was taken to a local hospital and the male was air lifted to a Lafayette hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Younger was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.