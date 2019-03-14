Man allegedly pocketed more than $150K in extensive East Baton Rouge theft ring

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise was recovered Thursday after deputies arrested a man believed to be at the center of a theft ring that's been targeting local retailers for months.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Paul Haynes Jr. is accused paying individuals to steal items from businesses across Baton Rouge and potentially other areas. He's believed to have been involved with numerous thefts from August 2018 until March 2019 which targeted local retailers, including Home Depot and Lowes.

The group apparently stole highly-priced items like chainsaws and high-end vacuum cleaners and then sold the items on Amazon. Deputies say Haynes deposited about $150,000 from Amazon sales into his personal bank account between July 2018 and January 2019.

Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday for Haynes’ storage shed in Baton Rouge and one of his residences in Brusly and recovered a number of those stolen times.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office says more arrests are pending.