Man allegedly murders girlfriend inside home with children present

Monday, April 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GREENSBURG - Authorities say a man shot and killed his girlfriend at her home while her two children were inside.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Jonathan Franklin was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Jermica Irving.

The sheriff's office says Franklin shot the woman in the head inside her Greensburg home Thursday night. Irving's two daughters were inside the home at the time but were not injured.

Franklin was booked on one count of second-degree murder.

