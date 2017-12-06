Man allegedly kills neighbor after ongoing property line dispute

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say shot his neighbor Tuesday.

Keith Trosclair, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder after killing 46-year-old Christopher Saunders.

Deputies received a call of a shooting at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday. At the scene, deputies found Trosclair kneeling on the ground with his hands raised in the air and Saunders lying on the ground. Authorities found a rifle on the ground between Trosclair and the victim. Deputies also noticed that Saunders had a pistol in a holster on his belt.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Trosclair and Saunders had an ongoing dispute over property boundaries between their residences.

Trosclair's bond is set at $500,000.