42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly kills neighbor after ongoing property line dispute

25 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2017 Dec 6, 2017 December 06, 2017 1:59 PM December 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say shot his neighbor Tuesday.

Keith Trosclair, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder after killing 46-year-old Christopher Saunders.

Deputies received a call of a shooting at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday. At the scene, deputies found Trosclair kneeling on the ground with his hands raised in the air and Saunders lying on the ground. Authorities found a rifle on the ground between Trosclair and the victim. Deputies also noticed that Saunders had a pistol in a holster on his belt.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Trosclair and Saunders had an ongoing dispute over property boundaries between their residences.

Trosclair's bond is set at $500,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days