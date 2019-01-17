Man allegedly implicated in murder accused of intimidation

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man allegedly involved in a November murder has been arrested for harassing one of the deceased man's family members.

According to an arrest report, Hudson Luckett was implicated in the shooting death of a man on November 6 on Sycamore Street. Authorities got an anonymous tip that Luckett was one of the shooters involved but, have insufficient evidence at this time connecting him to the incident.

On November 19 the victim noticed a vehicle following her as she left her residence. The victim attempted to elude the vehicle by running a red light. The woman said the vehicle also ran the light and drove up beside her.

The driver, identified as Luckett, then allegedly rolled down his window and made a gun gesture with his hands, and pointed it at the woman. After that Luckett drove off.

Luckett was arrested and charged with intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses.