Man allegedly chased by suspect, gunned down in street

NEW IBERIA - Authorities are investing a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. deputies heard several gunshots while working the west side of New Iberia. Moments later, deputies found a man in the 600 block of Corrine Street laying in front of a home.

The man appeared to have been shot multiple times. According to a release, deputies administered first aid but the man died at the scene.

Witnesses say the victim was being chased by a man who later shot him. After the attack, the suspect was seen running on Corrine Street towards Robertson Street.

Anyone with information can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711.