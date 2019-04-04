63°
Man allegedly beat uncle to death with baseball bat after family squabble in Livingston Parish

Thursday, April 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A man is being charged with murder after he allegedly beat a family member to death during an argument this week.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says charges for Jonathan Herrell, 24, were upgraded this week after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday. Herrell was originally arrested Saturday after Livingston police were called to the "family disturbance" at a home along Florida Boulevard.

There, police learned Herrell had allegedly struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat following a verbal altercation with his uncle and other family. The sheriff's office says it was contacted after the victim's condition worsened.

Deputies identified the victim as 59-year-old Tommy Herrell, the suspect's uncle.

Herrell's charges were upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday. 

