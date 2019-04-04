Man allegedly beat relative to death with baseball bat after family squabble in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - A man accused of beating a person with a baseball bat has been booked with murder after that person died.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says charges for Jonathan Herrell, 24, were upgraded this week after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday. Herrell was originally arrested Saturday after Livingston police were called to the "family disturbance" at a home along Florida Boulevard.

There, police learned Herrell had allegedly struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat. The sheriff's office says it was contacted after the victim's condition worsened.

Herrell's charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday. Deputies identified the victim as 59-year-old Tommy Herrell. His relation to the suspect was not immediately disclosed.