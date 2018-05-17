Man admits to crashing into home in Ascension Parish neighborhood, fleeing

DARROW - A man has been arrested after he crashed into a home and then fled the scene.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Byron Gauthreaux of Donaldsonville was driving through the Ascension Trace neighborhood March 17 when he ran a stop sign and plowed into a house on Hemmingway Drive at high speed. Deputies say Gauthreaux then pulled away from the home and drove off.

On Sunday, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash and questioned the driver. Gauthreaux admitted to the crash and he was taken into custody.

Gauthreaux was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of hit and run, aggravated damage to property, disobeying a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.