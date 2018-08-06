91°
Man accused of trespassing, stealing flatbed truck from chemical plant

Monday, August 06 2018
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ASSUMPTION - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly stole a flatbed truck from an area chemical plant.

Early Saturday morning, deputies were called to Dow Chemical in Grand Bayou in reference to a suspicious person at the front gate. At the scene, authorities learned that the person gained access to the plant and stole a red flatbed truck.

The truck was later spotted by deputies on LA 70 at Craftsman Cove. Inside, officers found 39-year-old Shane Allen.

Allen was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing, theft of a motor vehicle,e driving under suspension.

