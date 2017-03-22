Man accused of throwing table through ex-girlfriend's window

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man was arrested after he threw a pool table through his ex-girlfriend's apartment window and threatened to kill her.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office charged 30-year-old Bryan Brown with simple criminal damage to property, home invasion, simple assault and entry on/remaining in places after forbidden.

On Mar. 18 around 2:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 18000 block of Greenwell Springs Road in reference to a disturbance. The victim told deputies Brown refused to leave her apartment after she told him to not come back. The victim told deputies that they no longer lived together, according to arrest documents.

Around 4 p.m. deputies received another call from the victim stating that Brown returned to her apartment and was trying to break in. She stated that while in the living room, she heard banging at the door and when she saw that it was Brown she told him that she was calling the police. According to arrest documents, Brown then grabbed a small pool table from outside and threw it into the victim's apartment, shattering windows and a TV.

The victim grabbed a knife as Brown was crawling through her window and saying that he was "going to kill her." The victim gathered the four children that were present at the time of the incident and ran out of the back door to a neighbor's house.

Deputies contacted Brown via cell phone and stated that "he was not afraid of jail, and he ain't coming to the police after he busted that girl's window."

On Mar. 21 deputies arrested Brown when he returned to the victim's apartment again. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.