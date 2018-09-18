93°
Man accused of threatening reporters indicted by grand jury

Tuesday, September 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Facebook
BOSTON (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Los Angeles man accused of making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe.
  
Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts on Tuesday announced the indictment against 68-year-old Robert Chain. He was arrested last month at his home and freed after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.
  
Chain is charged with making threatening calls to the Globe newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22. They started after the Globe appealed to newspapers across the country to condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the press.
  
Chain's public defender for his court appearance in California didn't immediately return a phone message. No other lawyer was listed. Chain is scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts on Monday.

