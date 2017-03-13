Man accused of telling teen to rob Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday after he was accused of telling a teen to rob a home on Beech Street.

According to arrest documents, the crime happened around 2:38 a.m. in the 5500 block of Beech Street Friday. Officers in the area said they heard seven gunshots and were later flagged down by a resident who said someone shot through his window.

Officers observed seven bullet holes in the window on the side of the victim’s home. Police say a witness saw three men get into a silver Chevrolet Impala and flee the scene.

Documents say a vehicle matching the witnesses’ description was spotted in the same neighborhood on St. Gerard. Officers detained the driver, James Randolph Jr, 33, and two other males. Police note that one of the males was 15 years old.

One of the men told investigators that Randolph gave him a handgun and told them to rob the person living at the Beech Street home. Randolph allegedly told the two other men to shoot the widow if no one answered the door.

Randolph was charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday.

Officers note that Randolph is a convicted felon and was arrested in 2002 by BRPD for attempted second-degree murder. He was also arrested each year from 2013-2015 by various law enforcement agencies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.