Man accused of telling other man to shoot at group

BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old faces felony charges after deputies say he told another person to shoot a group of people on Yorkfield Drive last week.

Ryndell Richard, 19, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and principal to attempted first degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Yorkfield Drive around 7:30 p.m. on March 29. A 15-year-old victim said two men armed with handguns approached five people about 45 minutes before the shooting.

The two armed men got into an argument with the group which lead to them threatening to kill them. About 20 minutes later, the two men returned and one man pulled two handguns and started shooting.

The victims told investigators Richard was not the shooter but repeatedly yelled “shoot em,” before the other man started shooting.

The victims positively identified Richard in a photographic lineup as their attacker.