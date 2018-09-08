Man accused of stealing Uber/Lytft driver's car and fleeing police

BATON ROUGE- A man is arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from the police.

Sam Kendarious was arrested Saturday night on theft and resisting an officer.

According to BRPD, the victim is an Uber and Lyft driver. The driver picked up Kendarious in Lafayette and was driving him to a casino. The driver stopped by, "Bro's Mart Grocery," leaving her keys in the car.

While the driver was in the store Kendarious stole the vehicle and drove it to Baton Rouge. Police attempted a traffic stop but Kendarious fled.

Once he finally surrendered he told authorities he refused to stop because "He needed to make some phone calls to family members."

Sam Kendarious was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer. He was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.