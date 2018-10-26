56°
Man accused of stealing tractor parts, selling them to scrap yard
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing machine parts from a farm operation.
On October 11, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a theft. At the scene authorities discovered that the suspect stole tractor and 18-wheeler parts.
Similar mechanical parts had been sold at an area scrap yard, the sheriff's office said.
During the investigation, 27-year-old Percy Williams was identified as a suspect. He was arrested for felony theft.
Detectives anticipate additional charges will be added.
