Man accused of stealing tires, running over homeowner

BATON ROUGE – A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he ran over a man after stealing tires from a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road.

Troy Bledsoe Staton, 53, was charged with attempted second degree murder, criminal trespass and theft Wednesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to arrest documents, the crime happened around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 21000 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

A victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies that he armed himself after seeing a truck parked in his driveway. When investigating the truck, the victim discovered that Staton had used a car jack to lift one of his vehicles and had removed three tires.

The victim said he stood in front of Staton’s truck and called police. That’s when Staton got into the vehicle and ran him over, striking the victim’s leg. The victim said he fired a single shot at the fleeing truck.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Staton left a hydraulic car jack at the scene.

On March 13, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab linked DNA collected from the jack to Staton. The victim was also able to identify Staton as the attacker using a photographic lineup.

Staton was arrested Wednesday and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Deputies note that Staton denied any involvement in the incident.