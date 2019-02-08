Man accused of stealing, selling calves without permission

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two calves from a Central resident.

According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Travis Ledee was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of theft of livestock. Authorities say the livestock commission received a complaint that the calves had been stolen. The animals are worth approximately $1,000.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Ledee removed the calves and sold them at a local livestock market without the owner's knowledge or authorization.

If convicted, Ledee could face a fine and/or jail time.